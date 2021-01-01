 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. THC Dark Chocolate

THC Dark Chocolate

by Bhang Canada

Write a review
Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates THC Dark Chocolate
Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates THC Dark Chocolate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bhang® THC Dark Chocolate combines rich 73.8% cocoa and THC, and are scored into four pieces, so they are perfect for sharing. Produced in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Bhang® Dark Chocolate offers a cannabis-free flavour that offers just the right hints of sweet, spice and malt that dark chocolate aficionados love.

About this brand

Bhang Canada Logo
At Bhang®, we’re dedicated to providing a high-quality product that elevates your cannabis experience. Consistency, potency, and quality are what we strive for, not to mention customer satisfaction. Bhang® is all about finding new ways to enhance the cannabis-infused chocolate category, one bar at a time. All our products have a chocolate-first, cannabis-free flavour. If you love the taste of chocolate and the effects of cannabis, Bhang® chocolate was created for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review