THC Ice Milk Chocolate

by Bhang Canada

Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates THC Ice Milk Chocolate
Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates THC Ice Milk Chocolate

About this product

Bhang® THC Ice Milk Chocolate combines rich 48% cocoa and THC, and are scored into four pieces, so they are perfect for sharing. Produced in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Bhang® Ice Milk Chocolate offers a cannabis-free flavour that offers just the right hints of milk chocolate and peppermint.

About this brand

Bhang Canada Logo
At Bhang®, we’re dedicated to providing a high-quality product that elevates your cannabis experience. Consistency, potency, and quality are what we strive for, not to mention customer satisfaction. Bhang® is all about finding new ways to enhance the cannabis-infused chocolate category, one bar at a time. All our products have a chocolate-first, cannabis-free flavour. If you love the taste of chocolate and the effects of cannabis, Bhang® chocolate was created for you.

