About this product

Our Muscle & Joint Relief Oil is unlike any other CBD oil on the market. We believe that CBD is not the whole answer. That is why our full-spectrum CBD is combined with proven all-natural ingredients to bring you the results you have been looking for! We always use CBD oil derived from organically grown European hemp plants, and it contains all of the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds of the original plant. At BioCBD Plus™, we believe in the superiority of using whole plant extracts over CBD isolates.