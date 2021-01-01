 Loading…

  5. BioCBD Plus™ Total Body Care

BioCBD Plus™ Total Body Care

by BioCBD Plus™

$120.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our products are more than just water soluble *CBD. Even if water soluble *CBD. Our products start with whole-plant CBD extract, and then we combine the full-spectrum CBD with Ayurvedic herbs because we thought our customers deserved even more! So, we made every cannabinoid, terpene and Ayurvedic herb in our products is 100% bioavailable. Every active ingredient in our products has been transformed into powerhouse nano particles through the use of our proprietary CBD & Curcumin technology. Nano particles (1/100 the width of a human hair) are easier for your body to absorb and transport to where they are needed within your body. All this with a worry-free 30 Day money back guarantee.

About this brand

Our all-natural water soluble technology combines whole-plant CBD oil with Curcumin (turmeric) and other Ayurvedic herbs for the most bioavailable CBD products on the market!

