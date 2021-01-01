About this product

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments all with a clear head. Super fruity aromas and flavor to match. Available as concentrated Oil, perfect with food or drink or for the smoker, Dabs. Sold in increments of 1 ml = 1 gr. Our Oil comes in a incremented sterile glass syringe and our Dabs come in a non stick silicone jar w/tool. Grain Alcohol Extraction >.3% THC, Non psychoactive and completely legal is all States ACDC is excellent for Pain Relief, Anxiety & depression Tested by Oregon State approved labs and analyzed by Green Leaf Labs Analysis results are provided with purchase 100% Organic, Non GMO, No carrier Oils, No Glycerin & No fillers of any kind