KURALL Caramel Cinnamon
by BlòmWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Kurall Caramel Cinnamon oral drop tincture with 1000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 1.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include Analgesic Anti seizure Anti Cancer Non-psychoactive Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Bacterial
About this brand
Blòm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.