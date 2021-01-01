KURALL Topical Butter Rub
by BlòmWrite a review
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Kurall topical butter is a powerful blend of CBD & exotic kinds of butter. Great for pain relief, inflammation, scars, black spots, stretch marks and open wounds to aid healing time. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical butter is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately. 1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate Aloe Vera Butter Mango Butter 500 iu Vitamin E Can be applied to open wounds
About this brand
Blòm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.