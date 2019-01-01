About this product

Pregame (also known as Ultra Sour) is a sativa dominant strain with a genetic breakdown of roughly 70% sativa and 30% indica. The strain is made up of light green buds dusted in a unique layer of white trichomes. It contains citrus aromas and flavours (particularly lemon), with notes of diesel. Its most prominent terpenes are Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and β-Pinene. Pregame contains 18-25% THC; for that reason, it is for experienced consumers. Remember to start low and go slow.