Pregame (also known as Ultra Sour) is a sativa dominant strain with a genetic breakdown of roughly 70% sativa and 30% indica. The strain is made up of light green buds dusted in a unique layer of white trichomes. It contains citrus aromas and flavours (particularly lemon), with notes of diesel. Its most prominent terpenes are Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and β-Pinene. Pregame contains 18-25% THC; for that reason, it is for experienced consumers. Remember to start low and go slow.

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

About this brand

Get lit with Blazery pre-rolls, a scorching selection of premium high THC strains in pre-rolled format to make things easy. Remember to start low and go slow…