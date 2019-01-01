About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a cross between Cheese and Querkle from TGA Seeds, and has a powerful cheesy and fruity aroma. It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a Caryophyllene, Limonene and Humulene terpene profile.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cheese Quake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.