This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a cross between Cheese and Querkle from TGA Seeds, and has a powerful cheesy and fruity aroma. It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a Caryophyllene, Limonene and Humulene terpene profile.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our company was planted from the innate desire to share nature with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you in all walks of life: Go, Create, Ease and Connect. Whole Flower. Whole You.