Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll

by Blissco

About this product

An indica-dominant hybrid that is the work of breeder T.H Seeds. The sour and piney aromas create a balanced, fresh taste. The dominant terpene in this variety is beta-pinene.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our brand was planted from the innate desire to share the natural benefits of cannabis with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you to find your own bliss.