Pur Cloud CBD 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

by Blissco

Blissco Concentrates Cartridges Pur Cloud CBD 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Blissco Pur Cloud CBD Vape is your go-to when you need to find your bliss. Made using CBD distillate from PK, a CBD flower known for its unique attributes and reintroduced CO2 extracted cannabis terpenes. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our brand was planted from the innate desire to share the natural benefits of cannabis with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you to find your own bliss.

