Pur Cloud CBD 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
by BlisscoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Blissco Pur Cloud CBD Vape is your go-to when you need to find your bliss. Made using CBD distillate from PK, a CBD flower known for its unique attributes and reintroduced CO2 extracted cannabis terpenes. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.
About this brand
Blissco
The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our brand was planted from the innate desire to share the natural benefits of cannabis with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you to find your own bliss.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.