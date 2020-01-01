 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pūr Dew CBD Oil

by Blissco

About this product

Pūr Dew was created in British Columbia, using pure CBD cannabis oil and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil. Blissco was able to retain the delicate terpenes, giving Pūr Dew the aromatic smell of clove, with refreshing hints of citrus and pine. Blissco is committed to sourcing packaging that is the least harmful to the environment. Pūr Dew is available in recyclable 30mL glass bottles and the cardboard packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste paper.

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our brand was planted from the innate desire to share the natural benefits of cannabis with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you to find your own bliss.