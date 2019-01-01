 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Blissco

Blissco Cannabis Flower White Widow
About this product

This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a heritage strain with a strong lemon scent. It is considered a “Jack Herer” phenotype by Dinafem Genetics. It is a THC dominant, Indica hybrid with a Mycrene, Limonene, Guaiol and Caryophyllene terpene profile.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our company was planted from the innate desire to share nature with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you in all walks of life: Go, Create, Ease and Connect. Whole Flower. Whole You.