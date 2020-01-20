 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Blissed Bask 1:1 Oil

Blissed Bask 1:1 Oil

by Blissed

Write a review
Blissed Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Blissed Bask 1:1 Oil
Blissed Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Blissed Bask 1:1 Oil
Blissed Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Blissed Bask 1:1 Oil

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blissed Bask is a full spectrum cannabis oil that contains a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The cannabis itself is indoor-grown, CO2 extracted, and then blended with MCT oil. Bask comes in a 20ml bottle with a measured dropper. Products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. We work with market leading, world class production partners to create purposefully designed products focused on wellness and self-care. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Blissed Logo
Blissed exists to make cannabis a natural part of consumers’ lives, while striving to close the gap between stigma and one’s ability to live life without compromise. That’s why empowering a new generation of consumers to live happier, healthier and more authentic lives is at the forefront of everything we do. We donate 10% of our profits back to the community.