Dragon Elixir - Elderberry
by Dragon Elixir
Blissed Bask is a full spectrum cannabis oil that contains a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The cannabis itself is indoor-grown, CO2 extracted, and then blended with MCT oil. Bask comes in a 20ml bottle with a measured dropper. Products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. We work with market leading, world class production partners to create purposefully designed products focused on wellness and self-care. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.
