 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Alien Sinmint

Alien Sinmint

by BLKMKT

Write a review
BLKMKT Cannabis Flower Alien Sinmint

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLKMKT Logo
Born out of passion and dedication to the craft; with decades of cultivation experience. It started with a relentless pursuit for top-shelf genetics. Indoor-grown with precise nutrient management, hang dried, meticulously hand-trimmed, expertly cured, and delicately packaged. The highest standards from seed to shelf. This brand is for the real smokers, the blazers, the connoisseurs. The ones searching for the fire; how the nose hits when the seal breaks, buds caked in trichomes, uniqueness in flavour, a smooth burn, and that beautiful high.