Cherry Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by BLKMKTWrite a review
About this product
Cherry Punch is a high-THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid which is a cross between Cherry All Kush 47 and Purple Punch. Musky, berry aroma with a sweet berry finish. A cross between Cherry All Kush 47 and Purple Punch, Cherry Punch is a high-THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid that delivers a musky, berry aroma with an earthy flavour and a soft, sweet berry finish. These pre-rolls are carefully crafted using centrifugal force to ensure each one is packed to perfection, and placed in a child-resistant glass tube which ensures moisture and terps stay locked in.
About this brand
BLKMKT
About this strain
Cherry Punch
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
