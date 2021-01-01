Gunmetal Specialty CBD Vapor Battery
by BLOOM FARMSWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Works with most 510-thread cartridges Best-in-class CCELL hardware Optimized for clean, flavorful vapor Up to 300+ puffs on a single charge No buttons, no preheating, no waiting—just inhale! Upgraded laser-etched detailing
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.