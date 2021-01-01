About this product

- This special edition reversible flight jacket is a staple piece that is limited to only 125 pieces. (Each jacket is numbered) - Redefining Higher Standards, take to the skies in this premium flight jacket offering the best in style & comfort. The duality of this jacket is meant to illustrate the SYNERGY between Indica & Sativa. Constructed from mid-weight nylon with water/wind resistance, be ready to conquer the urban jungle on any occasion! - www.bluntsandkicks.com