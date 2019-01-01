 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$11.75MSRP

About this product

Light green with purple hues, and frosty trichome crystals on the medium-to-large, hard, dense, buds. The terpene profile is dominated by pinene, followed by guaiol, sabinene, myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. MSRP is $11.25-$12.25 per gram.

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

