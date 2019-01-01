Light green with purple hues, and frosty trichome crystals on the medium-to-large, hard, dense, buds. The terpene profile is dominated by pinene, followed by guaiol, sabinene, myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. MSRP is $11.25-$12.25 per gram.
Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.