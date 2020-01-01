 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Zour Apples Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Zour Apples Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cannabis Pre-rolls Zour Apples Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this strain

Zour Apples

Zour Apples

Plantman Jack and Ethos Glue from Ethos Genetics come together to create a long-lasting strain that absolutely stinks. With thick colas that pump out a rich sour apple, dry floral, and chocolate chem terpene profile, Zour Apples is not to be missed by anyone looking for unique aromas. Alongside tasty flavors, this strain offers a quality high that comes on strong, then tapers into a warm relaxation.

 

