Pre Roll CBD “Fatties” – 1.25+ grams
by Boston HempireWrite a review
$9.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Single, 7 or 14 pack of a variety of hemp flower pre roll “Fatties”. These is organic hemp strains are sourced from one of our premier farmers in the USA and the wrappers are all-natural RAW Brand hemp papers. The hemp has a variety of CBD percentages and the pre roll contains 1.25+ gram of hemp flower. All pre roll fatties are packed in either single black tubes or in 7 and 14 pack black tins.
About this brand
Boston Hempire
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.