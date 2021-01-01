True Indoor Aurora Haze
This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in Colorado. This Aurora Haze strain has 15.59% CBD and is grown in an indoor facility!
At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.
