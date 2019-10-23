 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Ashtrays
  5. Briq Marble Ashtray

Briq Marble Ashtray

by BRNT Designs

Write a review
BRNT Designs Smoking Ashtrays Briq Marble Ashtray
BRNT Designs Smoking Ashtrays Briq Marble Ashtray
BRNT Designs Smoking Ashtrays Briq Marble Ashtray

Buy Here

About this product

More than an ashtray. Briq’s sleek design is poured from concrete for maximum durability. Built to cement itself into your life, Briq’s additional walnut lid (included) keeps the smell in, and the ash out of sight. Lid made of walnut. Base made of concrete. Dimensions Height: 2in Diameter: 4in

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BRNT Designs Logo
BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds. The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.