About this product
More than an ashtray. Briq’s sleek design is poured from concrete for maximum durability. Built to cement itself into your life, Briq’s additional walnut lid (included) keeps the smell in, and the ash out of sight. Lid made of walnut. Base made of concrete. Dimensions Height: 2in Diameter: 4in
About this brand
BRNT Designs
BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds. The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.