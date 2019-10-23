About this product
Walnut lid with airtight seal Use the built-in markings to track strains Dual storage for joints, strains and more
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
BRNT Designs
BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds. The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.