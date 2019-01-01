 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Campania

by Broken Coast Cannabis

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

About this brand

Broken Coast is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island. We have deep roots in British Columbia, and we’re proud to contribute to the reputation our province has earned for producing outstanding cannabis. Our plants are grown in small batches in single-strain rooms, and we tailor our production schedule to ensure we have a constant supply of fresh product in stock. We’re constantly striving to improve our products, and we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols in order to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Before being made available online, every batch we produce is independently tested for harmful levels of mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign materials. As mandated by Health Canada, our products are available exclusively through our online store, and are shipped via parcel post to Canadian addresses only. We strive to maintain a consistent variety of strains to ensure our customers can access medicine appropriate to their condition.