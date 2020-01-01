Established in 2013 in three modest warehouse units, Broken Coast acquired the fourth license in British Columbia to cultivate cannabis and the 12th license in Canada. Since then we've expanded into a bespoke indoor 44,000 square-foot facility situated on the shores of the Salish Sea and the emerald rainforests of Vancouver Island. We continue to develop and cultivate the highest grade cannabis, and strive to uphold the quality and reputation that BC bud has earned worldwide. Quantity has never been our goal, and we've developed rigorous standards to weed out traits that don't measure up. Only our best-performing genetics are selected for production, and even then only the strongest clones make it to harvest. Our plants are precisely pruned to concentrate energy in only the topmost colas, improving overall crop consistency and minimizing lower-potency 'popcorn' buds. From our team of master growers to the trimmers who carefully hand prepare each bud, every point in the Broken Coast production chain is designed to maximize quality and product integrity.