Anti-Tamper Security Seals

by Bud Bar Displays™

Please Note Minimum Order Quantities: Standard Seals: Clear w/ ‘Compliant Sample’ (repeating) – Minimum Order is 12 seals per sheet, (.75 cents per seal) Custom Seals: (brand your product with your Logo): Minimum order is 72 seals, (.90 cents per seal) Custom Seals 1st time order. There is a one-time artwork set-up fee of $45.00. Compliant Sample Seals are available in two options: standard seals or custom seals (brand your product with your Logo). Both our standard and custom seals are printed on the same quality material; these are not thin, flimsy stickers. If you’re interested in custom seals, please call us to discuss details. What’s Great About Our Sample Seals? No-Residue Vinyl. We’ve tested many! Strong sealing adhesive. These will last more than one use. To Order Colored Seals: For a Colored Seal, let us know the color in the order notes, we can do any color.

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

