Security Tether Bar™
by Bud Bar Displays™Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
“Your solution to easily locking sample containers on display.” 24” wide Tether Security Bar™ secures 5 Pods. Uses any Bud Bar Pod designs Dual locks secure tether drawer for easy Pod management Tether drawer unlocks from bar making transport to backroom vault easy and organized Adjustable tether ‘collar’ for slack control Tethers are made with aircraft grade SS cable and vinyl coated for smooth movement Mounting tab for securing to counter using screws or mounting tape Finishes; Matte Black or Matte White Acrylic or choose from selected laminates (inquire) Dimensions: 24” wide x 2.25” high x 3” deep. Materials: Matte Black Acrylic, Matte White Acrylic, or Laminate Finish *NOTE: Pods/Goblets ARE NOT INCLUDED Related products
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.