  5. Security Tether Bar™

Security Tether Bar™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

"Your solution to easily locking sample containers on display." 24" wide Tether Security Bar™ secures 5 Pods. Uses any Bud Bar Pod designs Dual locks secure tether drawer for easy Pod management Tether drawer unlocks from bar making transport to backroom vault easy and organized Adjustable tether 'collar' for slack control Tethers are made with aircraft grade SS cable and vinyl coated for smooth movement Mounting tab for securing to counter using screws or mounting tape Finishes; Matte Black or Matte White Acrylic or choose from selected laminates (inquire) Dimensions: 24" wide x 2.25" high x 3" deep. Materials: Matte Black Acrylic, Matte White Acrylic, or Laminate Finish *NOTE: Pods/Goblets ARE NOT INCLUDED

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

