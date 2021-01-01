 Loading…

Sample Pods Package

by Bud Bar Displays™

A great choice for start-up shops or corporate meetings when reviewing professional displays for your company’s future success. The Sample Pods Package includes one of each of our most popular pods for reviewing. Set 1: 1 each of the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Canna-Pod™, Puffer Pod™, and Z-Pod™. Set 2: Incline XtractPod™, XtractPod™, X-Pod™, and Sili’Pod™ (5g, 10g, 30g, and 50g sizes). Set 3: All of the Above.

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

