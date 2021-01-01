Sample Pods Package
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A great choice for start-up shops or corporate meetings when reviewing professional displays for your company’s future success. The Sample Pods Package includes one of each of our most popular pods for reviewing. Set 1: 1 each of the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Canna-Pod™, Puffer Pod™, and Z-Pod™. Set 2: Incline XtractPod™, XtractPod™, X-Pod™, and Sili’Pod™ (5g, 10g, 30g, and 50g sizes). Set 3: All of the Above.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
