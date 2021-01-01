About this product

The Locking Ring adds the next level of security. Using Torx head screws to lock the lid to the body (Includes a Torx wrench for your access). The Humidity Tray (Optional) hides the Humidity Control Pack and includes a Nug Spike. Using the Humidity Tray in conjunction with the Humidity Control Pack will save your store thousands of dollars per year by extending the life of your samples. Our own tests showed a 2 1/2 times extended life of nugs for both aroma and appearance.