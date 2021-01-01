Battery for LED Portable Power
Perfect for powering your LED displays at off site events and shows! Our 12V/8300mAh battery has been matched to all our LED displays giving you independent power when no electricity is available. Battery Features: Power outlets for cables. USB outlet to charge your personal devices. Lighted power level gauge. On/off switch. Includes: Wall Charger. Male to Male cable. Female to Dual Male Splitter. Approximate Illumination Times: Xtract and Vape Displays: 6 to 7 hours. Xtract Elite: 5 to 6 hours. 24″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 3 to 4 hours. 48″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 2 to 3 hours.
Bud Bar Displays™
