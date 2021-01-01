 Loading…

Cone Display

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Cone Display The Perfect Way to Display Pre-Rolls in Cone Tubes. The Cone Display organizes your cones and creates an appealing look that helps increase sales. Order with or without sign holder. Features: Sign holder holds a 5 ½” tall x 6 ¼” wide paper, allowing you to create your own sales information. Tube holes are 5⁄8” and hold all standard cone style containers. Standard display holds 24 tubes. (cone tubes are sold separately).

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

