  5. Sili’Pod™

Sili’Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Each container includes a Platinum Xtract Jar Liner. We pour our own jar liners using only USA made clear platinum silicone. Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ stops extracts from sticking to the container. The 50g, 30g & 10g jar liners are removable; the silicone for the 5g container is poured into the Sili’Pod™ directly and is not removable. Sili’Pods™are perfect for display viewing & sampling your extracts. Sili'Pods with Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ come in four sizes: 50g – Holds 8-9 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 2⅜” diameter x 1⅛” tall. 30g – Holds 5 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 2” diameter x 1⅛” tall. 10g – Holds 2 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 1½” diameter x ¾” tall. 5g – Holds ½-1 Gram – Overall Dimensions: 1¼” diameter x ¾” tall. Keep your extracts safe by using high-quality platinum silicone!

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

