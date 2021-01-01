 Loading…

Gimbal Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Each Gimbal Pod™ features its own security tether ‘Drawer’ that unlocks and detaches from the stationary ‘Home Box’. The ‘Home Box’ remains secured to your table or counter making night close-ups and nug changes quick and easy. When the ‘Drawer’ is locked into the ‘Home Box’, the Gimbal Pod™ rests on its pedestal at the perfect viewing angle. As the gimbal cup is lifted from the pedestal, the security tether feeds out 3’ of cable which allows customer freedom to view, smell, & enjoy! Use the Gimbal Pod™ sign holder for providing the information needed to help with your customers purchasing selection. Overall Dimensions: 4” wide x 3¾” deep x 5½” high.

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

