  5. Highlight Displays™

Highlight Displays™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Highlight Displays™

by Bud Bar Displays™
Designed as an economical, space-saving alternative to our large counter top cabinets, the Highlight Displays™ were created to fit any of our Sample Pods and are perfectly suited for all products you wish to keep under budtender control. The Highlight Displays™ are also the perfect portable displays for all your Cannabis Shows & Expos! Features: Available in 3 sizes; (the height and depth remain the same, only the width changes). Signage: The displays include a removable white styrene sign-blank or we can imprint your artwork for you (see details below). Shelves: The display sides are pre-drilled and include supports to accommodate 2 removable shelves (included). Open Back or Locking Door: Choose between an open back design or a locking door.

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

