Incline Canna-Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Incline Canna-Pod™

Large card area (3-1/2” x 5”), for laying out your comprehensive strain information. The Incline Display is designed with a pocket that holds the Removable Canna-Pod™ allowing your strain card and Pod to be displayed at the perfect viewing angle. Cost includes Stand and Canna-Pod™ Overall dimensions: 5” wide x 8-1/2” depth x 4” tall (including Pod height). Pod Dimensions: 3 ½” Diameter by 2 5/16” H

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

