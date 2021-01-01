 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™

Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™ Take Great Nug Photos’! Features: A great tool for achieving perfect shots without the extra work. Save editing time since your nug floats’ in the air. Provides more shot angles. Non-slip silicone feet. Stable base and solid rod with 4” long Stainless Steel Pin. Dimensions: 6” square base x 12” tall.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review