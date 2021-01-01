Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™
Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™ Take Great Nug Photos’! Features: A great tool for achieving perfect shots without the extra work. Save editing time since your nug floats’ in the air. Provides more shot angles. Non-slip silicone feet. Stable base and solid rod with 4” long Stainless Steel Pin. Dimensions: 6” square base x 12” tall.
Bud Bar Displays™
