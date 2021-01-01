 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Canna-Pod Bar Display™

Canna-Pod Bar Display™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Canna-Pod Bar Display™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Canna-Pod Bar Display™

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Perfect viewing angle and LED lighting along with business card size pockets allow you to use your own jars and create your own insert cards with all the strains information. The ‘no roll’ stops keep your jars lined up with the informational sign pockets directly in front. Accommodates jars up to 4” diameter Optional multi-level design available, contact us for details.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review