Canna-Pod Bar Display™
by Bud Bar Displays™Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Perfect viewing angle and LED lighting along with business card size pockets allow you to use your own jars and create your own insert cards with all the strains information. The ‘no roll’ stops keep your jars lined up with the informational sign pockets directly in front. Accommodates jars up to 4” diameter Optional multi-level design available, contact us for details.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.