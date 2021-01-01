About this product

Features: Torx Head screws are used to lock the lid to the body (Includes a Torx wrench for your access). Seals airtight to prolong freshness. Specially designed Bud Spike allows you to ‘Float that Choice Bud’ inside the Pod avoiding damage to the trichomes. In addition, it places the bud in the perfect position in the container for magnified viewing. Aroma Holes allow for a large movement of air exchange inside the container to obtain the strains full aroma. Aroma Plug seals the holes at the top of the container snugly to help maintain freshness. Also available as a Pivoting Aroma Plug (Optional): choose the pivoting option to ensure your plug stays secured to the pod. Plugs are available in both Black & Clear. The black plug uses a black pivot screw & the clear plug uses a white pivot screw. Magnifying Lens for microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tether’s now, or later. A card holder is built-in to the Locking Ring Bud Pod™ design. Place description cards back-to-back at the top of the container, allowing your budtenders to have their own ‘cheat sheet’.