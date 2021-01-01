Nitrogen Can-Nabis™ Display
by Bud Bar Displays™Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Nitrogen Can-Nabis Display is the perfect way to display the nitrogen cans. Aluminum spanner rods are positioned between glass-green panels giving an elegant product appeal. Can-Nabis Display accommodates 2” to 3” diameter cans (NOTE: WE CAN CUSTOMIZE TO ACCOMMODATE DIFFERENT DIAMETERS). Let us laser etch your logo on your displays! (Call for details.) Footprint: 7.5” wide x 11” tall x 5.5” deep
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.