Nitrogen Can-Nabis™ Display

by Bud Bar Displays™

Nitrogen Can-Nabis Display is the perfect way to display the nitrogen cans. Aluminum spanner rods are positioned between glass-green panels giving an elegant product appeal. Can-Nabis Display accommodates 2” to 3” diameter cans (NOTE: WE CAN CUSTOMIZE TO ACCOMMODATE DIFFERENT DIAMETERS). Let us laser etch your logo on your displays! (Call for details.) Footprint: 7.5” wide x 11” tall x 5.5” deep

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

