  5. Optional Display for Canna-Pod™

Optional Display for Canna-Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

The Optional Display Stand for the Canna-Pod™ provides versatility by combining a stand that includes an information area, an inset ring for holding the Canna-Pod™ securely while moving the stand from showcase to counter and a knob for ease of handling. When placed for presentation, the Canna-Pod™ is then removable for customer handling and inspection.

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

