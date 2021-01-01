 Loading…

Security Tether

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Secure and Adjustable. Our Security Tethers are made using stainless steel aircraft cable and vinyl coated for smoothness. The Tethers keep your Sample Pods on a ‘leash’ for peace-of-mind display. Features for All Tethers: 36” long retractable cable. Coil box has molded screw holes for screw mounting (screws included), or 3M mounting tape for adhesive mounting (tape included). Features for Metal Eyelet Tethers: For use with the Bud Pod™, Bud Goblet™, and the Canna-Pod™ with the optional Tether Tab. Adjustable collar at the coiling box allows you to adjust the exposed length of cable (adjusting wrench included). Includes eyelet and Torx security screw for easy attachment (Torx key wrench included). Features for Adhesive Mounting Pad Tethers: For use with the Sensory Pod™, X-Pod™, Z-Pod™, and the Canna-Pod™ without the optional Tether Tab. Adjustable collar at the coiling box allows you to adjust the exposed length of cable (adjusting wrench included). Adhesive mounting pad tethers use 3M hi-bond mounting tape for permanent attachment to your Pod. Security Tether Dimensions – 1 1/8” square x 1/2″ tall.

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

