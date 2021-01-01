About this product

Professionally display all of your products in a very attractive and efficient showcase. Created by popular demand – the 24” wide Bud Bar Cabinet™ is a smaller version of our premium cannabis display case. The cabinet is constructed using beautiful ½” glass green polished acrylic side panels (note: we can laser etch your logo on these panels as an option). All glass components are beveled, polished and tempered. Designed specifically for our Pods, the 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™ features 3-tier levels for displaying products. (4.25” open space between shelves) The lighted base uses LED light modules which produce virtually no heat. Now you can choose between the standard LED Base or our New Lo-Pro™ LED Base, depending on your design taste and space needs. Pods and Products displayed are sold separately on our site. Cabinet Footprint: 24″ wide x 16″ deep x 20″ tall, with our Standard LED Light Base or; 17″ tall with our Lo-Pro™ LED Base™. Order the Optional Pedestal to increase your floor display area or for ‘off-site’ shows.