Tiered Showcase Insert™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

If you don’t want to get rid of your existing glass ‘jewelry’ showcases, you can easily give them a ‘face lift on-a-budget’ by adding our 3-tiered insert. The insert will give you a substantially larger product display area and a more professional appearance.

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

