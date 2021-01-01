 Loading…

X-Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Concentrate Storage X-Pod™

The X-Pod™ Features: Screw Top Lid and Threaded Body – Creates an Air Tight Seal on the container that will keep your extract samples Fresher, Longer. Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer. Matte Black Finish – For a sleek look that repels fingerprints. Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Tether Ready – The X-Pod™ is designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tethers now…or later.

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

