Our Xtract Display Trays™ have recessed pockets to keep your jars securely in place, even while moving from cabinet to counter. It also makes missing jars very obvious. Made from 1/2 inch translucent white acrylic with a beautiful beveled edge. Silicone foot pads make it easy to pick up. LED light boxes will light up your display trays for a spectacular presentation. Light boxes have virtually no heat and come with a frosted insert, so even when display tray is removed it still looks great!