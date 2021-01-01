Xtract Pen & Cartridge Stand
About this product
Both stands accommodate various sizes and shapes of pens and carts, in addition to having a small footprint, making them both versatile single unit displays. Overall Dimensions – Cartridge Stand: 3¾” wide x 1¾” deep x 3” Tall. Pen Stand: 3¾” wide x 3” deep x 5” Tall.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.
