  5. XtractPod™

XtractPod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

XtractPod™

by Bud Bar Displays™
About this product

Our XractPod™ jar holder incorporates a sign holder and base to display 50 gram extract jars. The base ring silhouettes the jar and keeps it from sliding while being moved about. The sign holder accommodates up to a 2.75″ sign card. Cost includes our proprietary clear platinum silicone liner inside the 50 gram jar. The clear liner allows light to illuminate your extract for examination.

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

