  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. High Roller

High Roller

by Bud Box

About this product

Oil Slick Pad – For Sticky Material Concentrate Tool – Pick and Scoop Ends Metal Ash Dish – Removable for cleaning Piece Pad™ – Soft Cushioned Glass Pad Storage Pockets – Room for Your Gear Rolling Tray – Rounded for Easy Rolling

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Handy and clever storage options for your buds while on the go.