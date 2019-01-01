 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. CBD Isolate

CBD Isolate

by Budtanicals

Write a review
Budtanicals Concentrates Solventless CBD Isolate

Buy Here

About this product

The same isolate we use to formulate our oral medications, topicals, and pet care products. Available in 1g, 3g, and 6g sizes. High-quality, hemp-derived, and US sourced.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Budtanicals Logo
Through products that help enhance quality of life, Budtanicals is on the leading edge of the healthcare revolution. Our overarching aim is to develop products that help Canadians effectively manage their health. With a focus on integrity and value, our goal is to earn and maintain the respect of our customers and industry peers. Budtanicals is a small company located in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia. We specialize in medicinal cannabis products made from high-quality CBD isolate, offering Canada's widest and most complete line of oral medications and topical products. The company is owned and operated by a retired nurse with over 40 years of experience. Her concern for health and pain management is the driving force behind Budtanicals. https://www.instagram.com/officialbudtanicals/ https://www.facebook.com/budtanicals/ https://twitter.com/budtanicals